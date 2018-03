BRIEF-CNX Midstream Partners Announces Private Offering

March 5 (Reuters) - CNX Midstream Partners Lp:

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL TO ELIGIBLE PURCHASERS $400 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026​

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍CNX MIDSTREAM FINANCE CORP., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CNX MIDSTREAM, WILL SERVE AS CO-ISSUER OF NOTES​

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - TO USE PROCEEDS OF SALE OF NOTES TO FUND ACQUISITION OF CNX RESOURCE’S 95% INTEREST IN SHIRLEY-PENNSBORO GATHERING SYSTEM​

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - CO ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF SALE OF NOTES TO FUND REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​