March 8 (Reuters) - Cnx Midstream Partners Lp:

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES NEW CREDIT FACILITY

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ‍CREDIT FACILITY EXPANDS CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY BY $350 MILLION TO $600 MILLION​

* CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍CREDIT FACILITY ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWS TO EXPAND BORROWING CAPACITY TO $850 MILLION, MATURES ON MARCH 8, 2023​