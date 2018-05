May 3 (Reuters) - Cnx Midstream Partners Lp:

* CNX MIDSTREAM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH CNX AND HG ENERGY

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT - DILUTED $0.40

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $63.9 MILLION VERSUS $59 MILLION

* STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INCLUDES AMENDMENT OF CNXM’S GAS GATHERING AGREEMENTS WITH BOTH HG AND CNX

* REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: