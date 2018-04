BRIEF-CNX Reports Preliminary First Quarter Results

April 27 (Reuters) - CNX Resources Corp:

* CNX REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* PRELIMINARY Q1 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME $471 MILLION TO $521 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $389.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRELIMINARY Q1 NET INCOME OF BETWEEN $518 MILLION AND $573 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY Q1 PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF BETWEEN 123 BCFE AND 136 BCFE, COMPARED TO 95 BCFE SOLD IN Q1 OF 2017

* CNX RESOURCES - PRELIMINARY Q1 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $221 MILLION AND $244 MILLION VERSUS $104 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* CNX RESOURCES - PRELIMINARY Q1 PRODUCTION COSTS OF BETWEEN $2.00 PER MCFE AND $2.21 MCFE VERSUS $2.32 PER MCFE IN Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: