BRIEF-CNX Resources Announces 2018 Capital Budget Of $790-$880 Mln

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cnx Resources Corp:

* CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $790-$880 MILLION AND OPERATIONAL FORECAST; 35-DAYS OF DATA FOR THE AIKENS 5J AND 5M DRY UTICA WELLS

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - ‍CNX IS MAINTAINING ITS 2018 EXPECTED PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF 520-550 BCFE​

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - ‍CNX EXPECTS MIDSTREAM CAPITAL IN 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION​

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - CNX PLANS TO RUN THREE RIGS THROUGH FIRST HALF OF 2018 AND WILL ADD A FOURTH RIG STARTING IN JULY

* CNX RESOURCES - ‍BASED ON CURRENT NYMEX NATURAL GAS PRICES, AS OF JAN 3, 2018, EXPECTS ADJUSTED 2018 EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO CNX OF $845 MILLION-$895 MILLION​

* CNX RESOURCES - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, OF WHICH CO HAS BOUGHT BACK ABOUT $100 MILLION TO-DATE