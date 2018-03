March 16 (Reuters) - Cnx Resources Corp:

* CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 8.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* CNX RESOURCES- ‍TERMINATED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ABOUT $500 MILLION OUTSTANDING AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 8.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)