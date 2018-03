March 15 (Reuters) - Cnx Resources Corp:

* CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS 8.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON MARCH 21, 2018

* CNX RESOURCES CORP - ‍SETTLEMENT FOR NOTES TENDERED PRIOR TO EXPIRATION TIME, ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MARCH 22, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: