May 3 (Reuters) - CNX Resources Corp:

* CNX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 129.5 BCFE; TOTAL PRODUCTION COSTS FALL TO $2.10 PER MCFE; REPURCHASES $200 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK SINCE OCTOBER 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.35

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S