BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics Announces $4.2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Co-Diagnostics Inc:

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES $4.2 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS - PURCHASE OF 470,000 SHARES AT PRICE OF $9.00 PER SHARE, IN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKED

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR ACQUISITION OF PCR (POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION) EQUIPMENT

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY RAW MATERIALS TO USE IN SALE OF TESTS FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE, INCLUDING CORONAVIRUS