BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics Announces Government Approvals And Increased Orders For Covid-19 Test Kits

May 4 (Reuters) - Co-Diagnostics Inc:

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT APPROVALS AND INCREASED ORDERS FOR COVID-19 TEST KITS

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC - LOGIX SMART CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 TEST HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR SALE IN MEXICO

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS - COSARA TO NOW BEGIN FILLING ORDERS AFTER SUCCESSFUL EVALUATION OF SARAGENE COVID-19 RT-PCR TEST KIT BY INDIA’S ICMR

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC - COSARA RECEIVED LICENSE FROM CENTRAL DRUGS STANDARDS CONTROL ORGANISATION TO MANUFACTURE SARAGENE COVID-19 TEST KITS