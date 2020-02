Feb 19 (Reuters) - Co-Diagnostics Inc:

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES NEW VECTOR CONTROL ORDERS AND CONTINUED PROGRESS TOWARD REGULATORY CLEARANCE FOR CORONAVIRUS TEST

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS - NEW ORDERS FOR ITS VECTOR CONTROL TESTS, EQUIPMENT FROM MOSQUITO ABATEMENT DISTRICTS FOLLOWING ATTENDANCE AT SEVERAL CONFERENCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: