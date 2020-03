March 20 (Reuters) - Co-Diagnostics Inc:

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL CLINICAL EVALUATION REQUIRED FOR FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC - COMPANY ACCELERATES U.S. SALES OF COVID-19 TEST PURSUANT TO NEW FDA POLICY

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC - COMPANY'S APPLICATION FOR EUA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY FDA.