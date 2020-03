BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics - FDA Policy Change To Allow Rapid Domestic Expansion Of Co-Diagnostics Covid-19 Test

March 17 (Reuters) - Co-Diagnostics Inc:

* FDA POLICY CHANGE TO ALLOW RAPID DOMESTIC EXPANSION OF CO-DIAGNOSTICS COVID-19 TEST

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC - NEW FDA POLICY AIMED AT EXPEDITING AVAILABILITY OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSTICS WILL ALLOW CO TO EXPAND ITS PRESENCE IN U.S. MARKET

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC - INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS OF COVID-19 TEST HAVE CONTINUED TO ESCALATE.

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC - “CONFIDENT IN OUR ABILITY TO MEET GROWING DEMAND FOR THIS DIAGNOSTIC” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: