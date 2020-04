April 16 (Reuters) - Co-Diagnostics Inc:

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. COVID-19 TEST TECHNOLOGY VALIDATED FOR USE ON SALIVA SAMPLES

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS - ORALDNA LABS RECENTLY VALIDATED COVID-19 PCR TEST BASED ON CO’S PATENTED COPRIMER TECHNOLOGY FOR USE WITH SALINE ORAL RINSE SAMPLES

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS - ORALDNA LABS HAS NOTIFIED FDA OF INTENT TO USE VALIDATED TEST IN THEIR CAP ACCREDITED HIGH-COMPLEXITY LABORATOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: