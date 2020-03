March 2 (Reuters) - Co-Diagnostics Inc:

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. TO PROVIDE COVID-19 TESTS TO US CLIA LABS FOLLOWING FDA POLICY CHANGE

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS - DISCUSSIONS WITH CLIA LABORATORIES WHO CAN USE COVID-19 TESTS BUILT ON CO-DIAGNOSTICS’ PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY IN THEIR EUA SUBMISSIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: