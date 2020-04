April 6 (Reuters) - Co-Diagnostics Inc:

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR COVID-19 TEST

* CO-DIAGNOSTICS - CO'S TEST CAN BE USED BY CLINICAL LABORATORIES CERTIFIED UNDER CLIA TO DETECT PRESENCE OF VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19