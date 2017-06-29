FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Co-op Bank clarifies some details of capital raising plan
June 29, 2017 / 4:41 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Co-op Bank clarifies some details of capital raising plan

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc:

* Capital raising plan

* ‍As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27

* ‍existing qualifying shareholders of bank will be eligible to subscribe for up to 12.5 mln stg of 250 mln stg equity capital raise​

* ‍Existing qualifying shareholders will not be able to enter into backstop arrangements​

* Interest due to be paid on bank's 250 mln stg 8.5 pct fixed rate notes due July 2025 on July 1 will be paid when due with terms of 2025 notes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

