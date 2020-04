BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank Notes RBMZ Announcement on Actions in Support Banking System

April 6 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank Ltd:

* RBNZ ADVISED THAT LOCALLY INCORPORATED BANKS SHOULD NOT REDEEM NON-CET1 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS

* NOTES RBNZ ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACTIONS TO SUPPORT BANKING SYSTEM

* FIRST EARLY REDEMPTION DATE FOR CO-OPERATIVE BANK’S NZ$15 MILLION OF CAPITAL NOTES IS 26 JULY 2021

* RESTRICTION ON REDEMPTIONS HAS NO IMPACT ON INTEREST PAYMENTS ON THESE CAPITAL NOTES

* IF RBNZ DOES NOT CHANGE POSITION PRIOR TO JULY 2021, CO EXPECTS RBNZ WOULD NOT APPROVE REDEMPTION ON FIRST EARLY REDEMPTION DATE