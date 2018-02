Feb 23 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank Ltd:

* 9-MONTH PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NZ$9.2 MILLION VERSUS NZ$8.4 MILLION

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR 9-MONTH ENDED DEC. 31 2017 WAS NZ$41.5 MILLION VERSUS NZ$39.2 MILLION