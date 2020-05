BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank reports underlying loss of 14.3 million pounds in first quarter

May 6 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank Ltd:

* ALMOST 15,000 MORTGAGE PAYMENT HOLIDAYS REQUESTS RECEIVED BY 30 APRIL

* ALMOST 2,000 PAYMENT HOLIDAY REQUESTS FOR LOANS AND CREDIT CARDS RECEIVED BY 30 APRIL

* FIRST BANK TO ISSUE £500 AUTHORISED OVERDRAFT AUTOMATICALLY INTEREST FREE FOR OVER 350,000 CUSTOMERS WITH AUTHORISED OVERDRAFTS

* CORE CUSTOMER ASSETS INCREASE BY 2%

* SEPARATION OF IT SYSTEMS FROM CO-OP GROUP COMPLETED IN JANUARY 2020

* NEW LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP SIGNED WITH VISA SEEKING TO DELIVER ENHANCED DIGITAL PAYMENT CAPABILITIES

* SME DEPOSITS HAVE GROWN BY 3% COMPARED WITH 4Q 2019, AND BY 11% COMPARED WITH 1Q 2019

* CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME (CBILS) OVERDRAFTS AND LOANS LAUNCHED FOR EXISTING SME CUSTOMERS ON 29 APRIL

* DESPITE C.£12M IMPACT OF COVID-19 IN 1Q 2020, UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* CORE SECURED LENDING COMPRISES 92% OF CUSTOMER LOANS AT AN LTV OF 57%

* STRONG CET1 RATIO: REDUCTION IN CET1 RATIO TO 18.3% IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; IN SURPLUS TO REGULATORY MINIMUM OF 10.9%; TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO 22.6%

* SURPLUS TO INTERIM MREL REQUIREMENTS EXCLUDING CRD IV BUFFERS OF £200M

* ROBUST LIQUIDITY WITH LCR OF 159%

* COVID-19 RELATED IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT OPERATING INCOME AND CREDIT IMPAIRMENT EXPECTATIONS; HOWEVER, GROUP IS TAKING DECISIVE ACTION TO REDUCE BOTH OPERATING EXPENSES AND INVESTMENT SPEND TO MITIGATE RISKS IN 2020

* THE GROUP HAS MADE AN UNDERLYING LOSS OF £14.3M (1Q 19: £5.1M LOSS).

* NET INTEREST INCOME (NII) HAS REDUCED BY £22.9M TO £64.8M

* AS A RESULT OF CURRENT ENVIRONMENT, WE WILL NOT BE ACCRUING FOR VARIABLE PAY IN 2020, WHICH REDUCES STAFF COSTS COMPARED TO 2019

* IMPAIRMENT CHARGES HAVE INCREASED BY £1.9M TO £2.9M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)