Aug 4 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc

* Intention to de-list and cancel trading of notes

* Co-Operative bank - ‍cancellation of notes will only be effective following implementation of restructuring, which is expected to occur on 1 sept​

* Co-Operative bank - has requested UKLA to cancel listing of £206,000,000 11 percent. Subordinated notes due 2023 and £250,000,000 fixed rate reset callable notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: