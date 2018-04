BRIEF-Co-Operative Group says profit rises 25 pct in 2017

April 6 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £72M (2016: LOSS £132M), ON STRONG BUSINESS PERFORMANCE, WITH 2016 LOSS REFLECTING WRITE DOWN OF STAKE IN CO-OPERATIVE BANK

* UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £65M* (2016: £52M), UP 25% ON IMPROVING BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND FURTHER REDUCTIONS IN COST BASE

* REVENUES STABLE AT £9.5BN (2016: £9.5BN), IN LINE WITH PLAN

‍THIS SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT IN MEMBERS AND OUR BUSINESS AREAS, CO-OP IS NOT EXPECTING ANY SURPLUS PROFITS BEING AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION DURING 2018​