BRIEF-Co-Operators General Insurance Co Reports Q1 2020 Results

April 28 (Reuters) - Co-Operators General Insurance Co :

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO - LOSS PER COMMON SHARE OF $1.88 FOR QUARTER

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO QTRLY DWP INCREASED BY 9.5% OR $71.6 MILLION TO $829.2 MILLION

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO QTRLY UNDISCOUNTED NET CLAIMS AND ADJUSTMENT EXPENSES REMAINED CONSISTENT WITH Q1 2019

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE - $100.3 MILLION NET INVESTMENT LOSS IN Q1 DUE TO NEGATIVE CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF PREFERRED SHARE, BOND PORTFOLIOS

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO - MINIMUM CAPITAL TEST FOR CO-OPERATORS GENERAL WAS 204% AT MARCH 31