BRIEF-Co-Operators General Insurance Qtrly Earnings Per Share ‍$2.84​

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Co-Operators General Insurance Co :

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$2.84​

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO - ‍Q4 DIRECT WRITTEN PREMIUM INCREASED TO $685.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $639.1 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016 ​

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO - ‍NET INVESTMENT INCOME AND GAINS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $65.4 MILLION COMPARED TO $52.5 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD OF PRIOR YEAR​