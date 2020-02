BRIEF-Co-Operators General Insurance Says Q4 Earnings Per Common Share Was $2.30

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Co-Operators General Insurance Co :

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO - EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE WAS $2.30 FOR Q4

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO - DIRECT WRITTEN PREMIUM WAS $945.3 MILLION IN QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF $99.9 MILLION

* CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE CO - COMBINED RATIO, EXCLUDING MARKET YIELD ADJUSTMENT (MYA), FOR QUARTER IMPROVED BY 4.9 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 97.3%