Jan 9 (Reuters) - Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd:

* CO-PROSPERITY -UPDATE OF DEVELOPMENT OF MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF SALE SHARES AND MAJOR DEBTS OF ASIA TELEVISION

* ‍COURT HAS GRANTED ORDER ON 8 JANUARY 2018 TO SANCTION WITHDRAWAL OF WINDING-UP PETITION AGAINST ATV​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: