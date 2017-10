July 10 (Reuters) - Co2 Solutions Inc

* Co2 solutions announces management changes

* Co2 solutions inc - effective today, july 10, 2017, current chief financial officer of corporation, thom skinner cpa, ca, will be retiring

* Co2 solutions inc - skinner will continue to assist corporation in role of consultant until december 31, 2017

* Co2 solutions inc - thom skinner ‍will be succeeded by jérémie lavoie​