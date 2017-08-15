BRIEF-Coach expects to open 20-25 net Kate Spade stores in FY18, mainly in outlet channel

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Coach Inc

* CEO on Conf call- Q4 sales in Japan decreased due to fewer Chinese tourists and as company continues to cut down on distribution

* CEO-Will continue to cut down on flash sales and reduce wholesale distribution for Kate Spade in line with coach’s overall strategy

* CFO-With change in reporting segments according to brand, co will start providing global brand comparable sales from fiscal 2018

* CEO- full-price stores are suffering more from traffic declines than the outlet channel

* CFO- achieved cost reductions in Q4, but wasn’t enough to offset the ongoing promotional activity, which hurt Q4 gross margins

* CFO- in Q4 we saw an uptick in demand for logo products; co was a bit behind on that trend in quarter

* Coach inc- in q1 , operating income will decline due to calendar shifts, FX headwinds; gross margins are expected to see lower pressure than that in Q4

* Coach inc- Coach brand will have modest gross margin expansion, Kate Spade will have upto 200 basis point impact for the year

* Coach-Expect Pretax charges of $150-200 million in fy18 , with about $35 million non cash due to costs related to Kate Spade integration, store closure costs

* Coach-Expect 50 net closures globally for coach brand with closures in North America, Japan partially offset by openings in Europe and mainland China

* Coach-Expect 20-25 net openings globally for Kate Spade, with majority of store growth coming in outlet channel in fiscal 2018

* Coach-Sees Q1 operating income to decline in the mid-single-digits due to forex, Kate Spade acquisition, coach strategy implementation, store closures

* Coach- will not move excess inventory of Kate Spade in disposition market but put it into co’s own network resulting in higher inventory to sales ratio in fy18 Further company coverage: