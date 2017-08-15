BRIEF-Coach Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.53

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Coach Inc

* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 sales $1.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up about 30 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Qtrly ‍total North American Coach brand sales were $586 million versus $606 million last year​

* Qtrly ‍international coach brand sales were $442 million as compared to $450 million last year​

* On a 13-week versus 13-week basis, total North American Coach brand sales increased 4% over prior year​

* Qtrly Greater China sales increased 3% versus prior year in dollars and 7% in constant currency on a 13-week basis​

* Qtrly North American aggregate and bricks and mortar comparable store sales rose approximately 4%​

* Announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3375 per common share​

* During fourth fiscal quarter of 2017, company recorded non-cash impairment charges related to stores​

* During Q4, recorded negotiated reduction in purchase commitment which increased SG&A expenses by $20 million on both a reported and non-GAAP basis​

* For fiscal 2018, co ‍is projecting earnings per diluted share in range of $2.35-$2.40

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $6.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently estimates to incur about $150-$200 million in pre-tax charges in fiscal 2018, attributable to Kate Spade integration-related costs‍​