July 27 (Reuters) - Coach Inc

* Coach Inc - ‍Craig A. Leavitt, chief executive officer of Kate Spade & Company will be leaving - SEC Filing​

* Coach Inc - ‍Victor Luis, company's chief executive officer, will lead Kate Spade & Company business in interim​

* Coach Inc - Company has initiated a search for Craig Leavitt's successor