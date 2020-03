March 10 (Reuters) -

* COACHELLA SAYS CONFIRMS RESCHEDULING OF COACHELLA AND STAGECOACH DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS - TWEET

* COACHELLA SAYS STAGECOACH WILL TAKE PLACE ON OCTOBER 23, 24, AND 25, 2020

* COACHELLA SAYS WILL NOW TAKE PLACE ON OCTOBER 9, 10 AND 11 AND OCTOBER 16,17 AND 18, 2020