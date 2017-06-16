FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 16, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India:

* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI

* Sunil Sood, MD & CEO- Vodafone India Ltd , will continue as the vice-chairman of COAI Source text - (COAI, the apex industry association for India’s telecom sector, with members including six of the largest mobile service providers, ISPs as well as other leading mobile, internet and technology companies, in its Annual General Body Meeting, held on 15th June 2017, announced its leadership for the term 2017-18. Mr. Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the Chairman. He is joined by Mr. Sunil Sood, ‎Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - Vodafone India Ltd who will continue as the Vice-Chairman of COAI. The association also designated its Executive Council for the next term at the meeting.)

