April 27 (Reuters) - CoAssets Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES SALE OF INVESTMENT IN FINTECH PTE LTD

* SALE FOR TRANSFER OF 6,480 SHARES IN FPL TO ACEMIL, FOR 39.7 MILLION SHARES IN ACEMIL AT DEEMED ISSUE PRICE OF HK$1 PER SHARE

* SUBSEQUENT TO ABOVE SHARE SWAP TAKING EFFECT, CO SHALL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE TECHNICAL SUPPORT TO FPL FOR A PERIOD OF 2 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: