Jan 23 (Reuters) - Coastal Greenland Ltd:

* ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 24 JAN ​

* TO SELL CENTURY EAST GROUP LTD FOR ‍RMB3.8 BILLION TO AFFLUENT OCEAN INTERNATIONAL LTD

* ESTIMATED THAT CO WILL REALISE AN UNAUDITED GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF ABOUT HK$834 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)