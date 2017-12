Dec 14 (Reuters) - Coastal Greenland Ltd:

* UNIT SHENZHEN COASTAL SELLS 30 PERCENT STAKE IN HUIZHOU SHUM YIP FOR RMB15 MILLION TO SHUM YIP SOUTHERN LAND

* GROUP WOULD RECORD UNAUDITED GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF ABOUT RMB4.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)