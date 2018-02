Feb 9 (Reuters) - Coastway Bancorp Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* ‍Q4 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $453,000, OR 9.6 PCT, TO $5.2 MILLION COMPARED TO Q4 2016​