March 5 (Reuters) - Coats Group PLC:

* FINAL RESULTS

* FY CONTINUING OPERATIONS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $198M VERSUS $195M

* FY CONTINUING OPERATIONS REPORTED REVENUE $1,389M VERSUS $1,415M

* FY CONTINUING OPERATIONS REPORTED FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE 1.85C

* ABSENT A MATERIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19, COATS REMAINS WELL PLACED TO EXECUTE OUR STRATEGY AND DELIVER ANOTHER YEAR OF GROWTH IN 2020