July 31 (Reuters) - COATS GROUP PLC:

* Hy Revenue Up 5% on a Cer Basis to $740 Million

* Hy Adjusted Eps Up 38% to 3.06 Cents

* Hy Return on Capital Employed Increased 400bps to 34%

* COATS GROUP PLC SAYS SETTLEMENT CONCLUDED WITH ALL THREE UK PENSIONS SCHEMES AND PENSION REGULATOR INVESTIGATIONS NOW CEASED

* BOARD DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.44 US CENTS PER SHARE PAYABLE IN NOVEMBER 2017

* EXPECT TO DELIVER PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR