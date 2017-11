Nov 16 (Reuters) - Coats Group Plc

* COATS GROUP PLC - ‍GROUP SALES FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JULY TO 31 OCTOBER 2017 GREW 2% YEAR-ON-YEAR, DRIVEN BY A STRONG PERFORMANCE IN INDUSTRIAL DIVISION, UP 5%.​

* COATS GROUP PLC - ‍GROUP CONTINUES TO PERFORM STRONGLY, PARTICULARLY IN INDUSTRIAL DIVISION, AND EXPECTS TO DELIVER 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS.​