BRIEF-Cobalt 27 Acquires Royalty On Flemington Nickel Cobalt Project In Australia

May 7 (Reuters) - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp:

* COBALT 27 ACQUIRES ROYALTY ON FLEMINGTON NICKEL COBALT PROJECT IN AUSTRALIA

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - ACQUIRED FLEMINGTON AND NYNGAN ROYALTIES FROM JERVOIS MINING LIMITED FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF US$4.5 MILLION

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - AGREED TO ACQUIRE A 1.5% GROSS REVENUE ROYALTY (“GRR”) ON FLEMINGTON COBALT-SCANDIUM-NICKEL PROJECT

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - AGREED TO ACQUIRE 1.5% GROSS REVENUE ROYALTY ON FLEMINGTON COBALT-SCANDIUM-NICKEL PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: