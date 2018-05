BRIEF-Cobalt 27 Acquires Stream On Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine For $113 Mln

May 22 (Reuters) - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp:

* COBALT 27 ACQUIRES A CASH FLOWING COBALT-NICKEL STREAM ON PRODUCING RAMU NICKEL-COBALT MINE FOR US$113 MILLION (C$145 MILLION)

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION, HIGHLANDS’ EFFECTIVE ATTRIBUTABLE OWNERSHIP OF RAMU WILL INCREASE FROM 8.56% TO 11.3%

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - TRANSACTION ACCRETIVE TO COBALT 27’S NAV PER SHARE

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - TRANSACTION TO BE FUNDED THROUGH COBALT 27’S CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT FACILITY

* COBALT 27 - IN ADVANCED TALKS WITH 2 LOCAL PNG STAKEHOLDERS TO NEGOTIATE $87 MILLION STREAM AGREEMENT FOR PROPORTIONATE METAL STREAM BASED ON THEIR INTEREST IN RAMU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: