May 22 (Reuters) - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp:

* COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES CASH FLOW-LINKED DIVIDEND POLICY AND INTENTION TO ADOPT A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL - ANTICIPATES PAYING QTRLY DIVIDEND EQUAL TO MEANINGFUL PORTION OF FREE CASH FLOW FROM FUTURE STREAMING & ROYALTY INVESTMENTS

* COBALT 27 - INTENTION TO ADOPT NCIB WHICH WILL BE MADE AS PER REQUIREMENTS OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE ONCE CO HAS CLOSED ITS RAMU COBALT NICKEL STREAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: