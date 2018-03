March 1 (Reuters) - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp:

* COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC $130 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - ‍WILL ISSUE UP TO 11.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF $11.40 PER COMMON SHARE​

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - ‍NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED BY CO TO FUND DEALS OF COBALT-RELATED STREAMS AND ROYALTIES​