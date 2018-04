April 6 (Reuters) - Cobalt Blockchain Inc:

* COBALT BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR COBALT CONCENTRATE FROM DRC ARTISANAL MINES COOPERATIVE

* COBALT BLOCKCHAIN - STARTING JUNE 2018, WILL BE SUPPLIED MINIMUM OF 40,000 TONNES OF COBALT CONCENTRATE/ANNUM, WITH MINIMUM GRADE OF 1% COBALT