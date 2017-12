Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc:

* COBALT INTERNATIONAL ENERGY-ELECTED TO NOT MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT OF ABT $8.1 MILLION DUE ON DEC 1 FOR OUTSTANDING 2.625% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019​‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zDVqOB) Further company coverage: