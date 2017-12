BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy, Inc. Commences Chapter 11 Cases To Facilitate Restructuring

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy

* COBALT INTERNATIONAL ENERGY, INC. COMMENCES CHAPTER 11 CASES TO FACILITATE RESTRUCTURING

* COBALT INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INC - CHAPTER 11 CASES ARE EXPECTED TO FACILITATE RESTRUCTURING PROCESS AND PROPOSED SALE OF COBALT‘S ASSETS

* COBALT INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INC - ‍EXPECTS TO CONDUCT BUSINESS IN ORDINARY COURSE

* COBALT INTERNATIONAL ENERGY - CO‘S CASH ON HAND EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CO WITH ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY TO FUND OPERATIONS DURING RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

* COBALT INTERNATIONAL - ‍HAS BEEN ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FIRST LIEN NOTEHOLDERS, OTHERS REGARDING NEED FOR, SPONSORSHIP OF, TERMS OF RESTRUCTURING

* COBALT INTERNATIONAL - ‍HAS ALSO BEEN ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FIRST LIEN NOTEHOLDERS, OTHERS FOR PROPOSED SALE OF COBALT'S ASSETS​