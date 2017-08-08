FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy posts Q2 loss per share $6.28
August 8, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy posts Q2 loss per share $6.28

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc

* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces second quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q2 loss per share $6.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cobalt International Energy Inc - ‍expect capital expenditures to be approximately $250 million in 2017

* Cobalt International Energy Inc qtrly decrease in net loss compared to same period in 2016 was largely driven by a $113 million reduction in dry hole costs

* Cobalt International Energy Inc - qtrly oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 13.7 million versus $3.2 million

* Cobalt International Energy - arbitration between cobalt, sonangol is "progressing as planned" and currently arbitral tribunals are being constituted​

* Cobalt International Energy - met with representatives from sonangol,angolan government, appears all parties share goal to "resolve this matter amicably"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

