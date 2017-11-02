FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy Q3 loss per share $5.05
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy Q3 loss per share $5.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc:

* Cobalt International Energy, Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q3 loss per share $5.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cobalt International Energy Inc- ‍capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250 million in 2017​

* Cobalt International Energy Inc - qtrly ‍oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $14.4 million versus $4.2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
