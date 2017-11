Nov 20 (Reuters) - First Cobalt Corp

* Cobalt One shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger with First Cobalt

* First Cobalt Corp - Cobalt One Ltd shareholders have approved merger with First Cobalt, with 99.995% of votes cast in favour​

* First Cobalt - ‍Australian court approval for deal granted, trading of Cobalt One shares on ASX expected to halt as of Nov 21 2017, pending deal close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: