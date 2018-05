May 2 (Reuters) - Cobalt Power Group Inc:

* COBALT POWER GROUP ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

* COBALT POWER GROUP INC - APPOINTED GREIG HUTTON AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* COBALT POWER GROUP INC - GREIG HUTTON WILL BE REPLACING ANDREAS ROMPEL FOLLOWING HIS RESIGNATION AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: